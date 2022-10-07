Starname Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $10,880.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “Starname (IOV) is a cryptocurrency . Starname has a current supply of 124,888,168 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starname is 0.01412989 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,373.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starname.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

