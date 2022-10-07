Step Hero Soul Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (STEP)

Step Hero Soul (STEP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Step Hero Soul has a market capitalization of $479.07 and $16,192.00 worth of Step Hero Soul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Hero Soul has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One Step Hero Soul token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

About Step Hero Soul

Step Hero Soul launched on September 22nd, 2021. Step Hero Soul’s total supply is 3,188,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,000 tokens. Step Hero Soul’s official message board is stephero.medium.com. Step Hero Soul’s official website is stephero.io. Step Hero Soul’s official Twitter account is @stepheronfts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Step Hero Soul is https://reddit.com/r/stepheronfts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Step Hero Soul Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Hero Soul (STEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Step Hero Soul has a current supply of 3,188,252.4 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Step Hero Soul is 0.00019864 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stephero.io/.”

