Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $92.96

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.96 and last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after buying an additional 76,392 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Stepan by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 76,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

