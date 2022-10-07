Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 2.3%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €18.06 ($18.43) and last traded at €18.06 ($18.43). Approximately 887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 314,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.66 ($18.02).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Stevanato Group Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
