Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 2.3%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €18.06 ($18.43) and last traded at €18.06 ($18.43). Approximately 887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 314,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.66 ($18.02).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

