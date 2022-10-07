Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ZZZ traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.24. 98,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,343. The firm has a market capitalization of C$806.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.66. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.41 and a 1 year high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$227.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

