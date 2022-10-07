Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $555.38 and a 1-year high of $853.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

