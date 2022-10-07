Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.16 on Friday, hitting $289.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,260. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

