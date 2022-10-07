Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $273,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,039. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.