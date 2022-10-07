Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ON Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 19,204 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 12,937 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 8.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 305,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

