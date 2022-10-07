StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $61.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.