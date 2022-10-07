StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.

CLRB stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the period.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

