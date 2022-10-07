StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

