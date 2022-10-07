StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

