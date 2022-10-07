StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.45. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
