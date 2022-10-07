StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.