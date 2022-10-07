StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.