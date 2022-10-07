StockNews.com Downgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 97.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,654 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

