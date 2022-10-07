StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Price Performance

LCNB opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

