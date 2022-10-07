StockNews.com Lowers Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 825,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 895,621 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

