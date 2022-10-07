StockNews.com Lowers Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics Trading Up 0.4 %

DAKT stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $171.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,265,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,636.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 435,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,205,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 334,492 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

