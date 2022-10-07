StockNews.com Lowers Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Kimball International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KBAL opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

