StockNews.com Lowers Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Kimball International Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of KBAL opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.
Kimball International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.72%.
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.
