StockNews.com Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 43,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,263 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

