Substratum Market Cap Hits $325,496.71 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $325,496.71 and $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,617.93 or 0.99809806 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003052 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005010 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007287 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $80.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

