Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $5,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

