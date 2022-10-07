Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.38. 29,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.66. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.