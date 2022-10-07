Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 588,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,236. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.