Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 2.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

