Summit Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 170,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.