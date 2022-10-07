Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunoco by 60.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunoco by 600.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Stock Down 2.9 %

SUN stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

