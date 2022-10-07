SushiSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37.56 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00007083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $175.16 million and $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SushiSwap has a current supply of 244,542,058.52552503 with 127,244,443 in circulation. The last known price of SushiSwap is 1.3095864 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $155,805,868.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sushi.com/.”

