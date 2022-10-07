Susquehanna Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $27.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.12.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $118.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

