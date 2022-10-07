Susquehanna Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $27.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.12.
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $118.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
