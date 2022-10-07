Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.83

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 106933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSREY. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

