Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 7,000 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

