Symmetry Investments LP Invests $464,000 in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nielsen by 40.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nielsen by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.96 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

