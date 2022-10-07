Symmetry Investments LP Makes New $189,000 Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

FBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

