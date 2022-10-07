Symmetry Investments LP Purchases Shares of 5,200 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $164.72 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,478 shares of company stock valued at $66,159,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

