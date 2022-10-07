Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells $410,481.99 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 16,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $410,481.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,596.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
