Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SYY opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

