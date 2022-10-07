Systelligence LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FYLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 9,147 shares of the stock traded hands. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

