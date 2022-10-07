Systelligence LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Systelligence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $60.29.

