Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 2.3 %

TAIT stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

