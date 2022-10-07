Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

