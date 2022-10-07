Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Target by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Target by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 762,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 739,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $177.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

