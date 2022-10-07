Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 14,214 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $29.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.