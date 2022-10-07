tBTC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,261.00 (TBTC)

tBTC (TBTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One tBTC token can now be bought for about $19,994.38 or 1.02115316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tBTC has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. tBTC has a market cap of $6.70 million and $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

tBTC Token Profile

tBTC’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 1 tokens. The official website for tBTC is tbtc.network. The official message board for tBTC is medium.com/@keep_project. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

tBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC (TBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. tBTC has a current supply of 1.136 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of tBTC is 20,503.76962827 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $23,424.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tbtc.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

