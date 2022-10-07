Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

