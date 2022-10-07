Tenset (10SET) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $241.94 million and $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00006738 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,593,780 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset (10SET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tenset has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tenset is 1.2719234 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $109,925.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tenset.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.