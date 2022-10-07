Tether Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.41 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $68.34 billion and approximately $58.41 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 70,146,125,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,333,059,095 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tether has a current supply of 70,155,449,905.79822 with 68,212,574,445.55758 in circulation. The last known price of Tether is 1.00014755 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40540 active market(s) with $39,503,630,760.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tether.to.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.