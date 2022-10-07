The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

