The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

NYSE BA traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.20. 68,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,164. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

